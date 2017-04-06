LCMC hosts MASH camp for RMS students
LCMC hosts MASH camp for RMS students RUIDOSO - Lincoln County Medical Center hosted 19 Ruidoso Middle School eighth graders day learning about different healthcare careers. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2oFulbU Students look on as Ruidoso Middle School eighth grader Kalyn Saiz learns how to intubate a patient in the Lincoln County Medical Center emergency room.
