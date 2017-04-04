Crash exercise staged at Ruidoso airport

Crash exercise staged at Ruidoso airport

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Ruidoso News

Crash exercise staged at Ruidoso airport Ambulances raced to the scene of a simulated airplane crash Tuesday during an exercise at Ruidoso's airport Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2oyXZ1Y An ambulance backs up to a plane to pick up the injured during a simulated crash at Ruidoso's municipal airport. Sirens blasted, ambulances raced to the scene and on-site rescue personnel sprayed an airplane with fire retardant Tuesday as a crash and emergency response was simulated at Sierra Blanca Regional Airport.

