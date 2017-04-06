A full scale exercise involving a mock airplane crash helps emergency staff learn where more coordination or training is needed Crash exercise helps agencies learn weak points A full scale exercise involving a mock airplane crash helps emergency staff learn where more coordination or training is needed Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2oF3FrK By the time the volunteers and representatives of 15 participating entities left Sierra Blanca Regional Airport Tuesday, assistant airport manager Sean Parker said the full-scale emergency exercise staged there that morning had produced the results intended.

