3 Ruidosans up for New Mexico Music A...

3 Ruidosans up for New Mexico Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Ruidoso News

It's time again for the annual New Mexico Music Awards Show and this time three Ruidosans received nominations for their contributions to the New Mexico music scene. Callie Sioux and Jhett Schiavone of Gleewood were nominated in the Rock CD category for "Sweet, Sweet Time" while producer, owner of Montrose Records and founding member of Richard Cagle and Voodoo Choir, Richard Cagle was nominated for best blues song, "Slow Blues" and best rock CD for the album "Dos."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16) 43 min Pragmatist 415
Our Unethical So-Called President 2 hr Good Luck 39
Trump is doing it ! 5 hr Ralph 322
Quotes from famous people. 5 hr Ralph 113
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 5 hr Ralph 690
Trump’s Corporate Tax Plan Just Leaked. He Lied... 5 hr Ralph 29
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 5 hr Ralph 699
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lincoln County was issued at May 02 at 12:33PM MDT

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC