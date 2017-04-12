3 Ruidosans up for New Mexico Music Awards
It's time again for the annual New Mexico Music Awards Show and this time three Ruidosans received nominations for their contributions to the New Mexico music scene. Callie Sioux and Jhett Schiavone of Gleewood were nominated in the Rock CD category for "Sweet, Sweet Time" while producer, owner of Montrose Records and founding member of Richard Cagle and Voodoo Choir, Richard Cagle was nominated for best blues song, "Slow Blues" and best rock CD for the album "Dos."
