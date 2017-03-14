Pearce to hold town hall Saturday in Las Cruces
The meeting will start at noon Saturday at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. It will follow town hall meetings last week in Hobbs and two weeks ago in Ruidoso.
