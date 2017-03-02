Pearce to come here for town hall mee...

Pearce to come here for town hall meeting after all

Thursday Mar 2

Pearce to come here for town hall meeting after all U.S. Rep. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2lDmXsF Congressman Steve Pearce decided this week to hold a town hall in Ruidoso Saturday. His Las Cruces office was the scene last month of protests when he held a teleconference instead.

