Pearce rep's monthly visit usually quiet
The office hours held by U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce's staff last Tuesday, Feb. 28, were not anything abnormal - except that more than 100 people showed up to protest. Keeley Christensen, Congressman Pearce's press secretary, said while the congressman has held "telephone" town halls, like one held Feb. 15 that generated protests from some constituents, and in-person town halls like last weekend's event in Ruidoso, the Silver City meeting was neither of these.
