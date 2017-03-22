NM: Lincoln County Transit Receives F...

NM: Lincoln County Transit Receives Funding from Ruidoso

March 22--At least for the next year, riders of the Lincoln County Transit can count on a public transportation service. After receiving requested financial data from the city of Ruidoso Downs concerning the transit system that municipality operates, Ruidoso village councilors Tuesday voted in a special meeting to continue to contribute $28,000 annually toward the service.

