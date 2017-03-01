New Mexico Republican's town hall in Ruidoso draws 300
Approximately 300 people turned out for the first town hall held this year by U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican in New Mexico's congressional delegation. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the two-hour event Saturday in the southern New Mexico mountain town of Ruidoso was rowdy but nonviolent except for one punch thrown by one man at another who took a photo of the other man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNNÂ’s Latest Lie Blew Up In Their Face
|10 min
|Your
|23
|Quotes from famous people.
|1 hr
|Laughing
|37
|Trump is doing it !
|2 hr
|Good Luck
|217
|Venezuela diet
|4 hr
|Good Luck
|37
|Who is hiring and why don't they hire in Otero ...
|6 hr
|Good Luck
|2
|Democrat Hypocrisy
|8 hr
|Mister Tee
|12
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC