New Mexico Republican's town hall in ...

New Mexico Republican's town hall in Ruidoso draws 300

2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Approximately 300 people turned out for the first town hall held this year by U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican in New Mexico's congressional delegation. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the two-hour event Saturday in the southern New Mexico mountain town of Ruidoso was rowdy but nonviolent except for one punch thrown by one man at another who took a photo of the other man.

