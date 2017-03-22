Kathleen Cotton shares divinely inspired arta
Local artist Kathleen Cotton hosts an exhibition of her works from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Art Ruidoso Gallery's new location at 127 Rio Street, at the corner of Eagle and Rio.
