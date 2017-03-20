In Case You Missed It: Home and Garden drawsa

In Case You Missed It: Home and Garden draws spring crowd Furniture and accessories with a mountain flavor, a pile of home improvement ideas and gardening experts drew crowds Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2nsKNeO Furniture and accessories with a mountain flavor, a pile of home improvement ideas and gardening experts drew crowds to Ruidoso over the weekend to the 2017 annual Mountain Living Home and Garden Show. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Lincoln County were happy to tell people about the new shelter being built for lost and abandoned animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.