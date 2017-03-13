5 finalists in running for Eastern New Mexico's presidency
Eastern New Mexico University says five finalists from universities in Kentucky, Louisiana, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running to be become its next president. The finalists will visit ENMU campuses in Portales , Roswell and Ruidoso in early April and the regents will select the new president in mid-April.
