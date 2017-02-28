Outages pull the plug on Ruidoso area
Power outages knocked the Village of Ruidoso and adjacent portions of Lincoln County off the grid Tuesday morning, and PNM reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power. Outages pull the plug on Ruidoso area Power outages knocked the Village of Ruidoso and adjacent portions of Lincoln County off the grid Tuesday morning, and PNM reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class Warfare is in Full Swing
|31 min
|Good Luck
|2
|Trump had racked up $10M in vacation travel costs
|37 min
|Good Luck
|3
|Trump is doing it !
|1 hr
|Laughing
|252
|Venezuela diet
|1 hr
|Ralph
|68
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Ralph
|629
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Ralph
|640
|Chump Joke of the Day
|7 hr
|Ralph
|310
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC