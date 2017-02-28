Power outages knocked the Village of Ruidoso and adjacent portions of Lincoln County off the grid Tuesday morning, and PNM reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power. Outages pull the plug on Ruidoso area Power outages knocked the Village of Ruidoso and adjacent portions of Lincoln County off the grid Tuesday morning, and PNM reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power.

