High winds fan wildfire along Airport Road Firefighters swarmed to a blaze on Airport Road Thursday morning about one mile east of New Mexico 48. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2mchnRZ A fire was reported around 10 a.m. at highways 48 and 220, south of Sierra Blanca Regional Airport and Fort Stanton Rd. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was in charge of the incident, and deputies blocked off Airport Road at 48. "They are getting it controlled," Ruidoso Police Lieutenant Lawrence Chavez said a little before 11 a.m. "It appears there could be some structures threatened. However they have numerous resources in the area aggressively attacking the fire."

