High winds fan wildfire along Airport...

High winds fan wildfire along Airport Road

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Ruidoso News

High winds fan wildfire along Airport Road Firefighters swarmed to a blaze on Airport Road Thursday morning about one mile east of New Mexico 48. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2mchnRZ A fire was reported around 10 a.m. at highways 48 and 220, south of Sierra Blanca Regional Airport and Fort Stanton Rd. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was in charge of the incident, and deputies blocked off Airport Road at 48. "They are getting it controlled," Ruidoso Police Lieutenant Lawrence Chavez said a little before 11 a.m. "It appears there could be some structures threatened. However they have numerous resources in the area aggressively attacking the fire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) 3 hr In the Dark 40
CNNÂ’s Latest Lie Blew Up In Their Face 7 hr Your 23
Quotes from famous people. 8 hr Laughing 37
Trump is doing it ! 10 hr Good Luck 217
Venezuela diet 12 hr Good Luck 37
Who is hiring and why don't they hire in Otero ... 13 hr Good Luck 2
Democrat Hypocrisy 16 hr Mister Tee 12
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Lincoln County was issued at March 05 at 3:22AM MST

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC