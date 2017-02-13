Fifth home invasion suspect caught at mother's home
Jason Enjady, the last of the five suspects in an attempted home invasion in Alamogordo Feb. 2, was caught Monday as he got into a vehicle outside his mother's home on Evergreen Road in Ruidoso. Fifth home invasion suspect caught at mother's home Jason Enjady, the last of the five suspects in an attempted home invasion in Alamogordo Feb. 2, was caught Monday as he got into a vehicle outside his mother's home on Evergreen Road in Ruidoso.
