Unified Community Action march draws larger-than-expected crowd More than 1,500 people participated in Saturday's march in downtown Las Cruces Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kdx0mU After speeches from many local communities activists, over a thousand people marched through downtown Las Cruces, Saturday January 21, 2017, in solidarity with the marches taking place across the country. Protesters gathered to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

