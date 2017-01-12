Storm approaching New Mexico expected to drop snow, rain

A storm system approaching New Mexico is expected to drop very heavy snow on mountains and other high terrain and heavy rainfall on other parts of the state. A winter storm warning was issued from late Saturday afternoon to late Monday afternoon for numerous mountainous areas, including the Sandias near Albuquerque and ranges near Ruidoso, Taos, Raton and Gallup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.