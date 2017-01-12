Storm approaching New Mexico expected...

Storm approaching New Mexico expected to drop snow, rain

A storm system approaching New Mexico is expected to drop very heavy snow on mountains and other high terrain and heavy rainfall on other parts of the state. A winter storm warning was issued from late Saturday afternoon to late Monday afternoon for numerous mountainous areas, including the Sandias near Albuquerque and ranges near Ruidoso, Taos, Raton and Gallup.

