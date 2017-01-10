Police in Ruidoso and Alamogordo are still looking for a Ruidoso woman who has been missing since she disappeared during a potluck luncheon at the Ruidoso Senior Center last month. Ruidoso woman still missing; disappeared after senior center potluck Police in Ruidoso and Alamogordo are still looking for a Ruidoso woman who has been missing since she disappeared during a potluck luncheon at the Ruidoso Senior Center last month.

