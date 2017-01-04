NM State Capital 'Thumbs Its Nose' at...

NM State Capital 'Thumbs Its Nose' at Trump's Sanctuary City Threats

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Breitbart.com

The capital city of New Mexico doubled down on its sanctuary city status despite knowing it is risking losing federal funds. The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved a resolution reaffirming its policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why ? 37 min Good Luck 3
Kim K theft 1 hr Good Luck 6
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 2 hr Ralph 572
Chump Joke of the Day 2 hr Ralph 218
Dhimmitude 3 hr Ralph 12
Libtards 3 hr Ralph 5
Mad Dog 3 hr Ralph 38
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC