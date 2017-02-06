New Mexico high school graduation rate hits all-time high
New Mexico officials say its high school graduation rate climbed to an all-time high of 71 percent last year. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez announced the increase in the graduation rate Monday as she pushes for legislative reforms to crack down on truancy and retain more students in third grade if they can't meet literacy requirements.
