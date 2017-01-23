LocalWoman who leaped from truck dies of injuriesWoman who leaped...
A Ruidoso Downs woman who leaped from the front seat of a moving pickup truck Jan. 8 during an argument with her live-in boyfriend as they returned home from a party in Capitan died last week of her injuries, Ruidoso Police said Friday. Woman who leaped from truck dies of injuries A Ruidoso Downs woman who leaped from the front seat of a moving pickup truck Jan. 8 during an argument with her live-in boyfriend as they returned home from a party in Capitan died last week of her injuries, Ruidoso Police said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Resistance
|46 min
|Laughing
|19
|This is going to be over really fast
|53 min
|Good Luck
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|jim
|8,877
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|Good Guy vs. Bad Guy
|2 hr
|Ralph
|1
|Good to see !
|3 hr
|Ralph
|1
|Why democrats do it ?
|4 hr
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC