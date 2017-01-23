LocalWoman who leaped from truck dies of injuriesWoman who leaped...

LocalWoman who leaped from truck dies...

Woman who leaped from truck dies of injuries

A Ruidoso Downs woman who leaped from the front seat of a moving pickup truck Jan. 8 during an argument with her live-in boyfriend as they returned home from a party in Capitan died last week of her injuries, Ruidoso Police said Friday.

