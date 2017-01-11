LocalMayor searching for new council memberMayor searching for new...
Mayor Tom Battin is searching for the right candidate to take the Ruidoso Village Council seat of the late Joe Gomez. Mayor searching for new council member Mayor Tom Battin is searching for the right candidate to take the Ruidoso Village Council seat of the late Joe Gomez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power of the Tweet !
|1 hr
|Yeah
|24
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Billue
|7,115
|white Sands Bistro
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|11
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Ralph
|578
|Dhimmitude
|3 hr
|Ralph
|16
|Why ?
|3 hr
|Ralph
|9
|Trump Pulls the Rug Out !
|3 hr
|Ralph
|17
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC