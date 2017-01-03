Local Entrepreneurs Open Their First ...

Local Entrepreneurs Open Their First Dickey's Barbecue Pit Location in Ruidoso, New Mexico a '

Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens its newest location in Ruidoso this Thursday with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. To win free barbecue for a year, guests must either use hashtag #1FreeYearofBBQ on any social media site, order online or sign up for Dickey's Big Yellow Cup Club.

