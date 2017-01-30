Horse advocates concerned about proposed New Mexico bill
The bill deals with how the Livestock Board or Animal Control Agencies are to handle animal cruelty and other animal cases. Sen. Pat Wood from Quay County said the bill was aimed at protecting private property rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuela diet
|1 hr
|Laughing
|14
|Phony Protesters
|1 hr
|Laughing
|2
|Mafia Don
|4 hr
|Pragmatist
|7
|The Nine Lies Americans Were Told About Obamacare
|7 hr
|Ralph
|4
|Quotes from famous people.
|7 hr
|Ralph
|27
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Ralph
|627
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Ralph
|616
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC