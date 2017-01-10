Roswell attorney Tom Dunlap, a long-time advocate for the elderly who wrote a popular and informative advice column that was a regular feature in the Ruidoso News, died Jan. 2 in his home. He was 63. Elder law expert Tom Dunlap dies Roswell attorney Tom Dunlap, a long-time advocate for the elderly who wrote a popular and informative advice column that was a regular feature in the Ruidoso News, died Jan. 2 in his home.

