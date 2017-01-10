Elder law expert Tom Dunlap dies
Roswell attorney Tom Dunlap, a long-time advocate for the elderly who wrote a popular and informative advice column that was a regular feature in the Ruidoso News, died Jan. 2 in his home. He was 63. Elder law expert Tom Dunlap dies Roswell attorney Tom Dunlap, a long-time advocate for the elderly who wrote a popular and informative advice column that was a regular feature in the Ruidoso News, died Jan. 2 in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|lastgear
|7,116
|White Sands Mall
|2 hr
|Good Luck
|6
|Why ?
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|11
|Chump Joke of the Day
|4 hr
|Ralph
|223
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|579
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|574
|Mad Dog
|5 hr
|Ralph
|40
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC