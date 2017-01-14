Alamogordo police logs
Alamogordo police logs Editor's note: Police logs are provided to the Daily News by the Alamogordo Police Department. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2iyaFT1 A Busy Bee customer reported that sometime between noon and 2 p.m. an unknown suspect stole between 10 and 12 towels and a comforter from the laundry mat, 1001 E. 10th St., while the customer was washing the items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dhimmitude
|5 hr
|read
|34
|Chump Joke of the Day
|5 hr
|Source
|234
|Mad Dog
|8 hr
|Well
|55
|Why ?
|9 hr
|Ralph
|22
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|Spider
|8,875
|White Sands Mall
|16 hr
|Good Year
|13
|B.O. is fading away.
|18 hr
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC