Alamogordo police logs Editor's note: Police logs are provided to the Daily News by the Alamogordo Police Department. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2iyaFT1 A Busy Bee customer reported that sometime between noon and 2 p.m. an unknown suspect stole between 10 and 12 towels and a comforter from the laundry mat, 1001 E. 10th St., while the customer was washing the items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.