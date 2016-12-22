NWS forecasts a possible white Christmas

NWS forecasts a possible white Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Ruidoso News

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook from Thursday through Tuesday, warning of strong winds and increasing chances of snow for the northern and western mountains. NWS forecasts a possible white Christmas The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook from Thursday through Tuesday, warning of strong winds and increasing chances of snow for the northern and western mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congratulations Lefties Ã‚Â– 4,368 people were sh... 6 min you are 2
Another protest 32 min Laughing 68
Trump adds jobs 51 min Barney 51
Obstructionist 55 min Good Luck 3
10 Lies Secretary of State Kerry Told During H... 1 hr We know 15
Charlie Manson in Hospital 1 hr Good Luck 6
I was impressed with Trump 2 hr Ralph 11
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC