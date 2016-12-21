Game Wardens Find Motorist Stranded O...

Game Wardens Find Motorist Stranded Overnight On Remote Forest Road

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: AmmoLand

RUIDOSO, N.M. - - New Mexico Department of Game and Fish game wardens helped save a 63-year-old Alto woman stranded overnight in her car on a remote, rugged road in the Lincoln National Forest. The driver recently got lost while traveling in a 2013 Chevrolet sedan on Forest Service Road 496 near the Capitan Mountains Wilderness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.N. condemns Israel 1 hr Proving again 15
Trump was right again ! 1 hr Yeah 19
Trump is a global deadbeat 4 hr Merry Christmas 11
Trump did it again ! 5 hr Ralph 22
Swamp beginning to empty 5 hr Ralph 101
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Carlita 7,056
Anti-Christ has been elected 8 hr Ralph 69
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Lincoln County was issued at December 24 at 10:12PM MST

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC