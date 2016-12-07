Cotton Growers to gather Jan. 11 for annuala
The New Mexico Cotton Growers Association Conference provides an opportunity for cotton growers in New Mexico to update their knowledge on important production practices and to also learn about new technologies in cotton production coming out from the industry.
