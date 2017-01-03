A whirlwind of a New Mexico adventure
A good old-fashioned road trip - one fueled by roadside diners, stops at oddball attractions and frequent forays into nature - does the soul good. At least that's what I found when I flew to El Paso, Texas, and joined GeoBetty Tours for a five-day spin through southeastern New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ruidoso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia invites Trump
|6 min
|Natasha Lilia Cheek
|34
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Take
|559
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Germaign
|7,113
|Hope is Gone
|2 hr
|Hey
|51
|Chump Joke of the Day
|2 hr
|Hey
|209
|Power of the Tweet !
|3 hr
|Yeah
|5
|Golf carts driving on streets in Alamogordo
|3 hr
|Laughing
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ruidoso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC