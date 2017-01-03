A whirlwind of a New Mexico adventure

A whirlwind of a New Mexico adventure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A good old-fashioned road trip - one fueled by roadside diners, stops at oddball attractions and frequent forays into nature - does the soul good. At least that's what I found when I flew to El Paso, Texas, and joined GeoBetty Tours for a five-day spin through southeastern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ruidoso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia invites Trump 6 min Natasha Lilia Cheek 34
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 1 hr Take 559
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 2 hr Germaign 7,113
Hope is Gone 2 hr Hey 51
Chump Joke of the Day 2 hr Hey 209
Power of the Tweet ! 3 hr Yeah 5
Golf carts driving on streets in Alamogordo 3 hr Laughing 7
See all Ruidoso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ruidoso Forum Now

Ruidoso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ruidoso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Ruidoso, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC