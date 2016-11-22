Dailey & Vincent at Spencer The Rock ...

Dailey & Vincent at Spencer The Rock Stars of Bluegrass this December

Nov 22, 2016

Hailed as "The Rockstars of Bluegrass," Dailey & Vincent are vocal harmony sensations with one of the top bluegrass string bands in the country.

