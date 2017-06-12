Have a Beer at the Center of North America
Roadside America: Since 1931, the town of Rugby, North Dakota, has declared itself to be the Geographical Center of North America. A 15-foot-tall monument, flanked by official-looking flagpoles, marks the spot supposedly furthest from any other continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rugby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You Must ( BORN AGAIN)
|Jun 9
|REPENT REPENT
|1
|unless you ( REPENT)
|Jun 9
|REPENT REPENT
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Please HELP to stop the persecution............. (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Usuariox
|1
|jordan family (Dec '12)
|Aug '14
|arelative
|2
|Dr. Perry Nermoe (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|PARRY NEWMORE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rugby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC