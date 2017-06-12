Have a Beer at the Center of North Am...

Have a Beer at the Center of North America

Roadside America: Since 1931, the town of Rugby, North Dakota, has declared itself to be the Geographical Center of North America. A 15-foot-tall monument, flanked by official-looking flagpoles, marks the spot supposedly furthest from any other continent.

