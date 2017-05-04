Ward County 4-H members win at Communication Arts Contest
Submitted Photo Ward County winners in the 4-H Communication Arts Contest are: top row from left, Natalie Helfrich, Anne Schauer, Daniel Starks, Garrett and Trent Williams, Dalyce Leslie. middle row from left, Austin and Kelsey Wingenbach, Lora Rockwell, Lydia Repnow, Carson Rockwell.
