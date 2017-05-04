ND man killed by train near Rugby

ND man killed by train near Rugby

Monday Apr 17

A 41-year-old man was killed when his car was hit by a train early Monday morning in Rugby. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says his car was stopped on the south side of the tracks on Main Street near the barricade, as if waiting for the train.

