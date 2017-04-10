NDDOT load restrictions go into effect Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says load restrictions will go into effect at 7 o'clock Wednesday morning for highways south of Highway 2. The restrictions include Highway 2 and all highways south of it from Rugby to the Montana border, as well as Highway 3 from the Highway 2 Junction to the Highway 200 Junction, Highway 19 from Junction 3 to the McHenry and Pierce County line, and Highway 52 from Minot to Fessenden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.