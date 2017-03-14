N.D. Legislature comes closer to cutt...

N.D. Legislature comes closer to cutting funding for Breathe ND

Mar 14, 2017 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The North Dakota House Appropriations Committee voted "do pass" on a bill that would cut funding for Breathe ND, a state agency dedicated to lowering the smoking rate in the state. Hughes is a former respiratory therapist who has seen the effects smoking has had on her patients.

Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

