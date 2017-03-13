Amtrak train stuck for 13 hours in Rugby, ND
A 25 foot high by 200 foot long snow drift caused an Amtrak train to get stuck in Rugby, North Dakota Wednesday. A passenger on the train tells Valley News Live that nearly 50 BNSF workers had to use bulldozers and shovel by hand to dig the train out.
