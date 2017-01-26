Miracle survivor gets new view on life
Jill Schramm/MDN Larry Desjarlais sees life as a second chance after surviving a suicide attempt 3-1/2 years ago. Larry Desjarlais was looking to end his life when he jumped from a moving vehicle nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rugby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Please HELP to stop the persecution............. (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Usuariox
|1
|jordan family (Dec '12)
|Aug '14
|arelative
|2
|Dr. Perry Nermoe (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|PARRY NEWMORE
|1
|Fun Facts About the 50 States: North Dakota (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|sommer
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Rugby, ND (Aug '10)
|Jul '12
|The Radio Star
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rugby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC