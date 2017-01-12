Geographer pinpoints the middle of North America... and it's a Dakota town called CENTER
Geographer Peter Rogerson claims he has calculated the exact center of the North American continent as the town of Center, North Dakota A small body of water about 20 miles from Rugby, North Dakota was previously thought to be the center of the continent A geographer has pinpointed the center of North America, and it turns out to be the town of Center, North Dakota. The North American center was previously thought to be a small body of water about 20 miles southwest of the town of Rugby, North Dakota.
