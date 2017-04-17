Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texa...

Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M student president

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Darien News-Review

Energy Secretary Rick Perry , whose agency oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal, is inserting himself into an unusually small political dispute: an election for student body president at Texas A&M. In an op-ed submitted to the Houston Chronicle , the former Texas governor suggested that his alma mater's first openly gay president may have stolen the outcome.

