Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M student president
Energy Secretary Rick Perry , whose agency oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal, is inserting himself into an unusually small political dispute: an election for student body president at Texas A&M. In an op-ed submitted to the Houston Chronicle , the former Texas governor suggested that his alma mater's first openly gay president may have stolen the outcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Round Top Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Kevin Medlock (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|what the hell
|3
|The Chicken Ranch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jim thompson
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '11
|Lubbock
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Cindy
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Texas (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|martha adrian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Round Top Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC