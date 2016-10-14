Junk Gypsies headed to Lindale's Pink Pistol Saturday
Amie and Jolie Sikes, known to the world as The Junk Gypsies, have had shows on HGTV and Great American Country, they have a huge store full of their t-shirts and designs in Round Top, and now, they have a brand new book for their fans to enjoy, which they'll be on-hand in Lindale on Saturday to sign. The Sikes girls are no strangers to East Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Round Top Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Medlock (Feb '13)
|Aug '16
|Meme
|2
|The Chicken Ranch
|Aug '16
|jim thompson
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|salittle1975
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '11
|Lubbock
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Cindy
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Texas (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|martha adrian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Round Top Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC