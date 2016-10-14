Junk Gypsies headed to Lindale's Pink...

Junk Gypsies headed to Lindale's Pink Pistol Saturday

Oct 14, 2016

Amie and Jolie Sikes, known to the world as The Junk Gypsies, have had shows on HGTV and Great American Country, they have a huge store full of their t-shirts and designs in Round Top, and now, they have a brand new book for their fans to enjoy, which they'll be on-hand in Lindale on Saturday to sign. The Sikes girls are no strangers to East Texas.

