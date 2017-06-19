Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus America Under Siege Trailer

Bethesda Softworks released another video for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus , the sequel to the first-person shooter Wolfenstein: The New Order slated to launch worldwide on October 27, 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Developed by MachineGames , Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus sends you to Nazi-controlled America where you'll embark on an exhilarating adventure to free the world from the evil empire's stranglehold.

