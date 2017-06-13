Superheroes lead to super readers
Besides the possibility of a nasty paper cut, Sunday's Kids Con New England convention offered nothing but positive, family-friendly activities and an atmosphere specifically designed to encourage literacy through superheroes and graphic novels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Jun 20
|John
|21
|Biggest ho in Artesia any age?
|Jun 9
|88210anm
|2
|US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr...
|Jun 6
|robertson
|1
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|May 31
|jamesd1967
|9
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May '17
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Hate pediphiles
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC