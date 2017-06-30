State collects $65M from monthly leas...

State collects $65M from monthly lease sales in FY17

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The State Land Office has collected more than $654,000 from its most recent monthly oil and gas lease sale, bringing the total for the fiscal year to more than $65 million. Roswell-based Manzano LLC and Artesia-based Abo Empire LLC were the winning bidders of the two remaining tracts in Lea County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May 31 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chaves County was issued at June 30 at 10:01PM MDT

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC