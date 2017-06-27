Roswell woman preaches responsible drinking after scary crash
Now, one New Mexican is speaking out after a drunk driver almost took the lives of her and a loved one. Rocio Avitia told KOB she and her 5-year-old nephew were literally inches away from the safety of their house when the unthinkable happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Tue
|spydie
|35
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Jun 20
|John
|21
|Biggest ho in Artesia any age?
|Jun 9
|88210anm
|2
|US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr...
|Jun 6
|robertson
|1
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|May 31
|jamesd1967
|9
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May '17
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC