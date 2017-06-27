Roswell teen plans to run nearly 200 ...

Roswell teen plans to run nearly 200 miles

Thursday Jun 22

Have you ever wondered what it takes to run 200 miles? One New Mexico teen will attempt to do just that as he tries to run from Roswell to Albuquerque. Johnathon Parnell, 19, is an incoming senior at Goddard High School in Roswell.

