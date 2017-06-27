Roswell teen plans to run nearly 200 miles
Have you ever wondered what it takes to run 200 miles? One New Mexico teen will attempt to do just that as he tries to run from Roswell to Albuquerque. Johnathon Parnell, 19, is an incoming senior at Goddard High School in Roswell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|spydie
|35
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Jun 20
|John
|21
|Biggest ho in Artesia any age?
|Jun 9
|88210anm
|2
|US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr...
|Jun 6
|robertson
|1
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|May 31
|jamesd1967
|9
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May '17
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC