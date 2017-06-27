Roswell, New Mexico festival celebrat...

Roswell, New Mexico festival celebrates 70th anniversary of UFO incident

Sunday Jun 25

Suddenly, the silver saucer that has been suspended, stationary and silent above and behind four sallow-skinned, somber-faced, spaced-out aliens, starts to spin and spew smoke. Caught by surprise, visitors to the International UFO Museum and Research Center - kids and adults - stand wide-eyed and transfixed, traces of smiles creasing their faces as they watch and wonder what's next.

