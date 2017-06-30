Roswell invaded as UFO festival begins

Roswell invaded as UFO festival begins

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

People around the world are making their way to New Mexico this weekend for what organizers call the biggest UFO festival in the world. People, pets, aliens, and everyone in between invaded the streets of downtown Roswell to kick off the 22nd annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May '17 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC