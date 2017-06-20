Residents in southeast New Mexico exp...

Residents in southeast New Mexico experiencing record heat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

If you think it's sweltering in Albuquerque, try heading south. As the week goes on, temperatures are only expected to rise, possibly getting up to 109 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May 31 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr '17 Hate pediphiles 3
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC