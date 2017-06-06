Rattlesnake season ramps up in southe...

Rattlesnake season ramps up in southeast New Mexico

With so much moisture this winter and temperatures rising, so is the threat of something dangerous lurking in the shadows. The University of New Mexico has sent out a statewide rattlesnake warning.

